Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play siblings in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project involves two of the most talented actors of the industry. The ace filmmaker has roped in Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan for 'Inshallah' and the film's casting has already grabbed attention.

Rumour mills were rife that Salman and Alia will be playing siblings in the film. However, a Mumbai Mirror report states that the two have been romantically paired opposite each other.

A source told Mirror that Salman plays a businessman in his mid-40s and that Alia plays a 20s something aspiring actress.

'All the factors, including age gap, have been taken into consideration', the source added.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Bharat' which stars Katrina Kaif opposite him. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the silver screens on June 5. It also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Varun Dhawan.

Coming to Alia, she has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' slated for release this December. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. As per reports, love blossomed between Alia and Ranbir on the films' sets which is one of the reasons that people are excited to watch it already.

Keep watching this space for more details about Alia and Salman's 'Inshallah'.