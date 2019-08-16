Salman Khan shoots 'Dabangg 3' in Jaipur amid heavy rainfall, shares on-set video—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is loaded with work. After Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' opened to a warm response on Eid earlier this year, the actor is busy shooting for 'Dabangg 3' which is slated to hit the screens in December 2019.

In between, Bhaijaan will also host 'Bigg Boss 13' which will keep him busy for flat three months. Coming back to 'Dabangg 3', the actor is shooting for the third instalment of the hit franchise in Jaipur, Rajasthan currently.

On the occasion of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, the actor shared a video from the sets wishing his fans. And it was amid heavy rainfall which greeted the team of 'Dabangg 3' there.

Watch the video which was shared by him on social media:

Looks like the actor along with co-star Sonakshi Sinha braved the massive downpour in Jaipur while shooting for the film. The actress was standing behind Salman in the video unaware about it.

'Dabangg 3' is helmed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudheva. It is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The movie is written by Dilip Shukla.

It features Salman Khan, Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill amongst various others in supporting roles.