Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' shows growth at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' continues to take the box office by storm, three weeks post-release. The film is an official remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' and has received an overwhelming response from fans.

The latest collections are now out and the film is close to earning Rs 256 crore!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter.

He wrote, “#KabirSingh shows big gains on [fourth] Sat... Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sun... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 255.89 cr. India biz.”

Shahid has delivered one of the best films of his career with 'Kabir Singh'. The film also became his highest opener by collecting Rs 20 crore on day one.

The movie has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed by 2017 blockbuster.

The film's songs had taken the excitement level to new heights. This is the first time that Shahid and Kiara are sharing screen space and their chemistry has been liked by many.

