Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' to release on this date—Watch sneak-peek video

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor has some interesting projects in her kitty. One of the movies titled 'Chhichhore' is up for release in four months dn the makes dedided to share a small sneak-peek video ahead of its release.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the video. He wrote: “Countdown begins... #Chhichhore arrives in exactly four months: 30 Aug 2019... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Nitesh Tiwari... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Fox Star Studios presentation... #4MonthsToChhichhore.”

Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari has helmed by the project.

It features Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead and Shraddha Kapoor plays the female lead. It is slated to hit the screens on August 30, 2019. The romantic comedy-drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Prateik Babbar, Siddharth Narayan, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prashant Narayanan and Tushar Pandey amongst various others play supporting roles.