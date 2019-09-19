close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana shares new promo and it reveals the full cast—Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. He shared the new promo of the film on social media which unveils its full cast!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana shares new promo and it reveals the full cast—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for choosing scripts that are rich in content and his next outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' appears to be no different! The talented star took to Twitter and shared a brand new promo of the film, announcing its star cast.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' will star Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Gajraj Rao, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy, Maanvi Gagroo, and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles.

Jitendra Kumar plays Ayushmann's love interest in the film and we're sure this news will cause a stir among fans.

Without wasting much time, watch the promo here:

Ayushmann shared the promo and wrote, “Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 13th March 2020!”

The film is being helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and is based on the concept of homosexuality. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 13 next year.

The previous 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' released in the year 2017 and was based on the subject of erectile dysfunction. It starred Bhumi Pednekar along with Ayushmann.

Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana films
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' trends high at Box Office

Must Watch

PT20M32S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day