Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana shares new promo and it reveals the full cast—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for choosing scripts that are rich in content and his next outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' appears to be no different! The talented star took to Twitter and shared a brand new promo of the film, announcing its star cast.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' will star Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Gajraj Rao, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy, Maanvi Gagroo, and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles.

Jitendra Kumar plays Ayushmann's love interest in the film and we're sure this news will cause a stir among fans.

Without wasting much time, watch the promo here:

Ayushmann shared the promo and wrote, “Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 13th March 2020!”

The film is being helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and is based on the concept of homosexuality. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 13 next year.

The previous 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' released in the year 2017 and was based on the subject of erectile dysfunction. It starred Bhumi Pednekar along with Ayushmann.