close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi's new film gets 'Khandaani Shafakhana' title

Actress Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film with actor Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah, has finally got a title and release date. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film is titled "Khandaani Shafakhana", and is scheduled to release on July 26.

Sonakshi&#039;s new film gets &#039;Khandaani Shafakhana&#039; title

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film with actor Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah, has finally got a title and release date. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film is titled "Khandaani Shafakhana", and is scheduled to release on July 26.

Sonakshi took to Twitter and wrote: "Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? Picture ka naam mil gaya. I'm thrilled to announce my film 'Khandaani Shafakhana'...Releasing on July 26."

Based in Hoshiarpur, the film features Sonakshi as a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any length to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams.

On her role, Sonakshi had earlier said: "I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions."

Apart from "Khandaani Shafakhana", Sonakshi has projects like "Dabangg 3" and "Mission Mangal" in her kitty.

Tags:
Sonakshi SinhaVarun SharmaBadshah
Next
Story

'The Sky is Pink' was hardest, loveliest experience: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Must Watch

PT34M57S

Watch Debate: Pakistan's ICC World Cup ad mocks Wing Commander Abhinandan