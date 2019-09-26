'The Sky is Pink' as Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar strike a pose! See inside

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is promoting her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky is Pink' with full gusto. The actress was recently seen on the sets of 'Dance India Dance' to promote her film. And now, she took to social media to share a photograph with her co-star Farhan Akhtar and guess what? 'The Sky is Pink' in the picture, 'quite literally', as the actress says.

Captioning it as, “TheSkyIsPink... #Literally @faroutakhtar In cinemas on Oct 11. #TeamPixel”, Pee Cee shared the pic on Instagram.

Check it out here:

'The Sky is Pink' is high on the buzzword and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film gets maximum footfall on day one.

The film's emotion-packed trailer was unveiled a couple of days back and Pee Cee's fans are thrilled about the same.

Also starring Zaira Wasim along with Pee Cee and Farhan, the film has been helmed by Shonali Bose. It is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.