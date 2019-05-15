close

This actor to play the antagonist in Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'?

New Delhi: The gorgeous and highly talented Alia Bhatt will soon be working with her father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt in 'Sadak 2'. The film was announced last year, on the occasion of Mahesh Bhatt's birthday. Alia had shared the first ever teaser of the film, making fans excited for the same.

Details about 'Sadak 2' have started surfacing and the latest one is that actor Makarand Deshpande will be playing the antagonist in the film. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Deshpande has already started prepping for the role. A source told Mumbai Mirror that Makarand has already started acting workshops with Mahesh Bhatt and a unique look is being designed for him in the sequel of the 1991 hit, Sadak.

'Sadak 2' is slated to hit the silver screens on March 25 next year. Besides Alia and Pooja, the film stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur as male leads. This is the first time that Alia will be seen working with her sister and father.

'Sadak 2' marks Mahesh Bhatt's comeback into filmmaking after a gap of nearly two decades.

Sadak 2Alia BhattMahesh Bhatt
