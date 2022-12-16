Top 10 most popular Indian movies and web series of 2022: Kantara, Rishab Shetty, Mrunal Thakur... check out complete list

New Delhi: With 2022 nearing its end, now is the time to finally recognize the movies which have won the hearts and souls of the audience. IMDb being the most authentic and faithful source for the audience has dropped the list of 'IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Indian movies of 2022.'

Not just that, they have also delivered trophies to the respected filmmakers of these top 10 popular films, eventually ushering in a wave of excitement and recognition for their work. These top 10 filmmakers and actors, including Rishab Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Shefali Shah and many others have taken to social media and have penned down how overwhelmed they are with this credit and award from IMDb.

Rishabh Shetty takes it to social media and expresses “Overwhelmed with joy to receive this from @imdb_in for #Kantara amongst India’s Top 10 most popular movies! @imdb”

Hombale takes it to social media and writes “#Kantara @rishabshettyofficial gave us the divine year ending with an unbelievable climax!”

Taking to social media, Roy Kapoor films write “Drum roll for our Rocket Boys! Honoured to have #RocketBoys No. 3 on the IMDB #Top10IndianWebSeries of 2022!”

Taking to social media, TVF writes, “ 'PANCHAYAT' and 'GULLAK' made it to the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web series of 2022. Thankful for the overwhelming love and support by the fans. And a huge congratulations to the entire cast and crew“

Taking to social media, The Timeliners writes “'College Romance S3' made it to the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web series of 2022. Grateful to all the love and support by our fans. And a huge congratulations to the entire cast and crew of College Romance S3.“

Taking to social media. Raaj Kamal Films international says “The latest addition to the long list of accolades and achievements for ‘Vikram’, is IMDB’s recognition of our film being one of Top 10 Most Popular Indian movies to come out in 2022. @turmericmedia @imdb_in #Vikram”

Kiran Raj writes “#777Charlie makes it to the list of top 10 most popular movies of India, 2022! This has been such an honor, thank you @imdb_in Grateful to all our audience who have been consistenly showering immeasurable admiration towards 777 Charlie, you have made this possible”