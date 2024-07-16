Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah Shine Intense Gripping Thriller - Watch

New Delhi: Junglee Pictures released the gripping and intriguing trailer of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Ulajh' on Tuesday. The movie features Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew besides Janhvi in the lead roles. Directed by National Award Winner Sudhanshu Saria, 'Ulajh' takes viewers into the high-stakes world of international diplomacy.

ULAJH TRAILER

In this thrilling narrative, Janhvi Kapoor portrays Suhana, a young diplomat embroiled in a treacherous personal conspiracy during her crucial assignment at the London embassy. As she navigates the complexities of her career-defining role, she finds herself entangled in the weight of her legacy and in a web of deception, where every ally could be a foe.

Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures, commented, "Ulajh offers audiences a captivating blend of suspense and drama under Sudhanshu's direction. We believe Janhvi has given one of her career-best performances. The technical crew on the film has worked very hard to make the film look fresh and authentic. We look forward to bringing this compelling story to the big screen on August 2nd."

The trailer pulses with intensity, showcasing Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan at their electrifying best. Each character is layered with shades of grey, promising a rollercoaster ride of suspense and unexpected twists.

Janhvi Kapoor shares her thoughts on her role in the film, stating, "This film is particularly special to me as I portray a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana's character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance."

Director Sudhanshu Saria adds, "Ulajh is ultimately about the conundrum of choices and setting it in the high stakes world of international diplomacy made it that much more exciting. Directing this spectacular cast, led by Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan has been a privilege and they have all brought remarkable depth to their characters and elevated the narrative. I can’t wait to see audiences go on this thrill-ride loaded with twists and turns.”

The film also boasts powerhouse performances from Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, 'Ulajh' is all set to release on August 2, 2024.