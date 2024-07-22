Uljah Song: Shaukan Track Featuring Janhvi Kapoor Sets The Party Mode Right - Watch

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor, celebrated for her diverse roles in acclaimed films such as "Dhadak," "Roohi," and "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", has once again captivated the internet with her upcoming blockbuster, 'Ulajh'.

Scheduled for release on 2nd August 2024, 'Ulajh' promises to be a cinematic treat. The anticipation reached its peak recently when the makers unveiled the film's first song, 'Shaukan', featuring the dynamic duo of Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah.

This release has already set social media abuzz, with fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses into what promises to be another milestone in Janhvi Kapoor's career.

The Music Video

Composed and produced by the talented Shashwat Sachdev, 'Shaukan' pulses with the energetic voices of Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, and Shashwat Sachdev himself. The lyrics by Kumaar perfectly complement the song's electrifying beats, ensuring it's a perfect addition to every party playlist this season.

In the vibrant music video accompanying the track, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in a series of captivating outfits, embodying a flirtatious and playful energy that is sure to captivate audiences. Known for her memorable performances in hit songs, Janhvi once again delivers an unforgettable act in 'Shaukan'.

Jhanvi Kapoor On 'Shaukan'

Expressing her excitement, Janhvi Kapoor shared, "I have always been a fan of Neha's songs, and collaborating with her for the first time on 'Shaukan' is one thing off my wish list. This song is incredibly upbeat and will make you want to hit the dance floor. It's hot, glamorous, and groovy. I think Shashwat, Jubin, and Neha have created another masterpiece!"

Neha Kakkar On This Banger

Neha Kakkar, known for her powerhouse vocals, added, "Singing 'Shaunkan' along with Jubin was a fantastic experience!. Kudos to Shashwat for making this banger. 'Shaukan' is not just another party number; it's a vibe. Can't wait for my fans to hear the song and groove to the beats.”

Jubin Nautiyal On This Collaboration

Singer Jubin Nautiyal said: "It's a pleasure to collaborate with Shashwat and Neha. They are incredible artists, and our taste in music aligns perfectly. Janhvi and Gulshan’s on-screen chemistry has taken the song a notch higher. I hope all my fans love the track as much as I do!

Composer Shashwat Sachdev's Excitement

He shared his excitement: "I think Jubin and Neha have woven magic in 'Shaukan'. I couldn't imagine anyone else for this song. Jubin, Neha, and Janhvi coming together is just a perfect fit."

Director Sudhanshu Saria On This Achievement

He also weighed in on the song's significance within Ulajh, saying, "We needed an intoxicating, signature sound for the film and Shashwat Sachdev more than lived up to it. Shaukan is an integral piece of the film’s narrative puzzle and I can’t wait to see what audiences and listeners make of it.”

'Ulajh' promises to be a thrilling journey into the life of a young diplomat caught in a web of intrigue far from home, featuring a stellar cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Jitendra Joshi.

'Shaukan' is now available on Sony Music India's YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms, inviting listeners to dive into its infectious rhythm and vibrant energy.