Uri: The surgical strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike- Vicky Kaushal starrer all set to cross Rs 150 crore mark

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's war drama is all set to break some records at the Box Office. Despite some big releases, the film has managed to retain its throne. As per the latest report card, the film will cross the Rs 150 crore mark anytime soon.

Uri: The Surgical Strike- Vicky Kaushal starrer all set to cross Rs 150 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's war drama is all set to break some records at the Box Office. Despite some big releases, the film has managed to retain its throne. As per the latest report card, the film will cross the Rs 150 crore mark anytime soon.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share the latest collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike will cross ₹ 150 cr today [Sun]... Will emerge highest grossing mid-range film today, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #TWMReturns... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 148.18 cr. India biz... #Uri is UNSTOPPABLE indeed... #HowsTheJosh."

"While *most* mid-range films don’t touch ₹ 50 cr [lifetime biz], #UriTheSurgicalStrike has crossed ₹ 50 cr mark in Mumbai and ₹ 25 cr mark in Delhi-UP circuits... Contribution from Mumbai + Delhi-UP circuits is over ₹ 75 cr, which is phenomenal... #HowsTheJosh #Uri, " He tweeted.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

