Utkarsh Sharma Reflects On Bonding With Nana Patekar During Vanvaas: ‘He Shattered The Junior-Senior Barrier On Day One!’

Bollywood’s rising star Utkarsh Sharma recently opened up about his experience working alongside the legendary Nana Patekar in the upcoming film Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma. Set to release on December 20, the film not only promises a gripping storyline but also showcases a heartwarming bond between two actors from different generations.

In an interview, Utkarsh shared his admiration for Nana Patekar’s relentless dedication and professionalism, praising the veteran actor for his inspiring preparation despite being in his 70s. “He is very professional. There’s an image that he might be strict or a disciplinarian, but he is not like that at all. At 70-plus, he still rehearses and prepares so much for the set. As a junior, it makes you want to step up your game,” Utkarsh remarked.

Breaking Boundaries on Day One

Reflecting on their first day of shooting at Banaras Ghat, Utkarsh revealed a pivotal moment that defined their on-set dynamic. Amid the chaos of the location, the young actor sought Nana Patekar’s advice about a scene. To his surprise, Patekar responded by asking Utkarsh for his thoughts, encouraging him to experiment.

“That one moment broke the boundary of junior and senior actors before we even started shooting,” Utkarsh recalled. “He gave me complete creative freedom and was always supportive. It felt incredible to have that trust from someone so accomplished.”

A Unique Camaraderie

Utkarsh described Patekar as not just a mentor but also a collaborative partner who made the working environment comfortable and inspiring. “Sir was never strict with me. He always allowed me to explore my character. His encouragement and openness made me feel confident,” Utkarsh added.

Excitement Builds for Vanvaas

The camaraderie between Utkarsh and Nana Patekar has heightened anticipation for Vanvaas. The film promises intense drama, strong character arcs, and exceptional performances from the duo.

With Vanvaas, Utkarsh Sharma steps into a challenging role that is expected to cement his position as one of Bollywood’s most promising talents. Paired with Nana Patekar’s brilliance, the film is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Mark your calendars for December 20 as Vanvaas hits theaters, showcasing an extraordinary blend of talent, passion, and storytelling.