Vaani Kapoor gets into 80s retro mode for 'Bell Bottom' with Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Bollywood's leggy lass Vaani Kapoor will be next seen in 'Bell-Bottom' in opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. The stunner will be starting the film now and then in October, Vaani starts her next, a love story opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

“I am just excited right now to start work again after a lockdown. It's going to be hectic but I also know it's going to be very fulfilling. I am glad I have gotten to be a part of two very interesting projects,” says Vaani.

About her role preparation for Bell Bottom, Vaani said: “Prepping in lockdown has been all about Zoom calls and readings on digital platforms. It’s been all about getting back in the zone in a new way! We are making do with what we have. So, I cannot complain.”

Bell Bottom is reportedly set in the 1980s and Vaani shared how she has been getting into the skin of her character for the same. “Well, I am particularly excited about the 80's look and feel and we have been working on some interesting looks from that era. I have been making my notes, watching old films, doing a bit of research. It’s been a fun process to soak in the 80s era,” she says.

The 'War' actress added: “’80s for me is a super colourful, super cool era and it’s amazing that our film is set in that period. As a part of my research, it’s been really fun to catch on Hindi films set in that time and read about the era to just pick up mannerisms, style, and life. Rest, I will improvise given the script and my character. I wish I could give more details but at this point, I really can’t.”

Are you excited to watch Vaani and Akshay together for the first time on-screen?