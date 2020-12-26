Varun Dhawan defies logic in this viral Coolie No. 1 train scene, netizens say ‘ye kya dekh lia bhai’

New Delhi: Since Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’ dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas (December 25), the internet is having a blast with many memes being made on the film. There is one particular scene that has caught the fascination of many online- Varun Dhawan’s train scene.

In the scene, Varun is running on the top of a moving train in order to save a child who is sitting on the railway tracks. Not only Varun runs faster than the train he also jumps from the train just in time removing the kid from the tracks and saving his life.

This supposedly serious scene left the internet in splits; baffled Twitterati’s reaction was ‘RIP Physics’.

Have a look at some of the hilarious responses:

motion physics to film makers : pic.twitter.com/hlpLHJLl3f — Aftab (@aftab4hemd) December 25, 2020

David Dhawan directed ‘Coolie No. 1’ is the remake of his 1995 film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and on social media, with many comparisons made with the Govinda-Karisma film.

Meanwhile, hours after the movie was released, it was leaked by piracy site Tamilrockers, available to be downloaded in HD quality.

In ‘Coolie No. 1’, David has reprised most of the songs of his 1995 film in the new movie starring his son. The star cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania among others.