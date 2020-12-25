हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1 leaked by Tamilrockers hours within its release

The movie has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers for HD downloading.

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’ was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (December 25). The David Dhawan film has since been trending on the internet and it has occupied the first spot on the OTT platform.

The movie has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers for HD downloading. Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking newly-released movies hours within their premiere. The site has been previously blocked but it keeps coming back with new domains.

Coolie No. 1’ is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, also directed by David Dhawan. It starred the hit jodi of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Its popular songs have also been reprised in the remake.

The movie has been receiving mixed reviews on social media since its release.The star cast includes Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others.

In the movie, Paresh Rawal in search of India’s richest groom for his daughter Sara Ali Khan finds Varun Dhawan, who cons him into believing he is a wealthy prospect. ‘Coolie No. 1’ marks the debut of Sara and Varun as lead pair opposite each other. This is filmmaker David Dhawan’s 45th movie.

