Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No.1' new motion poster is out! Watch

The shoot is in full swing and the makers have already released the new motion poster on social media.

Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan&#039;s &#039;Coolie No.1&#039; new motion poster is out! Watch

New Delhi: The audience is ready to witness a fresh on-screen pairing of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The two good-looking actors have joined forces for 'Coolie No.1' remake which is being helmed by daddy David Dhawan.

The shoot is in full swing and the makers have already released the new motion poster on social media. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans.

He wrote: “Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... New motion poster of #CoolieNo1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release.”

Varun has stepped into the boots of Govinda, who played the lead in 1995 blockbuster hit of the same name and Sara will be seen playing the leading lady which was originally played by Karisma Kapoor.

It will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic. 'Coolie No. 1' remake is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020.

The writer of the remake Farhad Samji a few days back took to Instagram and shared an on-set video of the first day of shooting which is happening in Bangkok, Thailand.

Are you excited to watch Varun and Sara together?

 

Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan
