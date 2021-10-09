Vicky Kaushal intrigues fans with another jaw-dropping look from 'Sardar Udham'!

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal has shared a new interesting look from his upcoming film 'Sardar Udham'. It shows the actor in a brown leather jacket, stylish goggles leaning against a vintage motorbike.

The actor represented the look of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh when he was travelling around London in 1937. During his time there he had worked as a background artist for a British film 'The Elephant Man'.

He wrote in the caption, "During his years in London, Udham explored various vocations, one of which was working as a background artist in a British Film called ‘The Elephant Man’."

Check out his unseen look from the film:

For the unversed, Udham Singh had the capability to disguise and adopt different identities to travel across the world to finally cross that one gate of Caxton Hall and avenge the death of countless innocent Indian souls.

He was a perfectionist when it came to nailing different personalities. He worked as an extra on the sets of Elephant Boy (1937).

He was a multi-talented person who adapted various skills over time from being a signboard painter, carpenter, welder in a factory, a lingerie salesman to a voyager on a shipping vessel.

Watch his extraordinary journey on-screen as Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.