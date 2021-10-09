Vicky Kaushal reads reports of him sneakily meeting Katrina Kaif and his reaction is epic!

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal who is all set with his upcoming film ‘Sardar Udham' made a special appearance with the director Shoojit Sircar to promote his upcoming film on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’

On the show, Vicky will be seen hiding his face with his palm as he was constantly blushing whenever his name was linked with his rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif.

Teasing him a lot more over the media reports regarding their rumoured link-up, Kapil shared few headlines which reported him sneakily meeting Katrina Kaif as informed by the neighbours.

When Archana asked Kapil why is he making things difficult for him, Kapil was quick to respond, ‘Mai toh bus bata raha pajji ko, mera bhai hai..” to which Vicky reacted ‘aisa bhai kisi ko na mile.’

And the whole crowd starts laughing and applauding wholeheartedly.

For the unversed, the rumours regarding the couple dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Recently, there were also rumours of a couple getting engaged which was later denied by the actor’s team. Although none of them have officially confirmed their relationship yet.

On the work front, ‘Sardar Udham' is a chronicling of the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, as the film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video during Dussehra on October 16, 2021.