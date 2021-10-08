Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham biopic: From shooting Micheal O’Dwyer to changing identities - Unknown Facts!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen in his much-talked-about upcoming film titled Sardar Udham. The biopic will witness its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Dussehra on October 16, 2021. The anticipation among the fans is at the pinnacle as the film is based on the story of late freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role and also features Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton. Actor Amol Parashar also has a special appearance in the film.

A look at some unknown facts and reasons why you must watch Sardar Udham Singh biopic:

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre connection:

The incident took place on April 13, 1919, in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar and remains etched in the pages of the Indian freedom struggle. Many innocent lives were lost in this horrific incident. The massacre deeply impacted Sardar Udham Singh and he pledged to avenge the death of his fellow countrymen.

Udham and Bhagat Singh’s camaraderie:

One of the greatest allies of Sardar Udham Singh was Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Udham Singh met Bhagat Singh in jail and addressed the latter as his ‘guru’. The impact and influence Bhagat Singh had on Udham was both powerful and everlasting.



Man of various identities:

Udham Singh had the capability to disguise and adapt different identities to travel across the world to finally cross that one gate of Caxton Hall and avenge the death of countless innocent Indian souls. He was a perfectionist when it came to nailing different personalities. He worked as an extra on the sets of Elephant Boy (1937). He was a multi-talented person who adapted various skills over time from being a signboard painter, carpenter, welder in a factory, a lingerie salesman to a voyager on a shipping vessel.

Micheal O’Dwyer's killing

On March 13, 1940, Sardar Udham Singh shot Micheal O’Dwyer at a meeting at East India Association and The Royal Central Asian Society at Caxton Hill. Taking out the revolver from his diary, he shot at General Dwyer. He did this in front of the world because he wanted to send a message, he wanted this to be an event that reminded people of the revolution, and that the world should never forget India’s greatest tragedy. He was calm and stood there waiting patiently when he was arrested by the police. He was imprisoned in the Brixton prison.

A symbol of Unity

During Udham Singh's imprisonment, he held a 36-day hunger strike to symbolise the power and the need for religious unity in India to fight the Britishers. His fasting was a powerful message and an urge to the three major religions of India (Hindu, Muslims and Sikhs) to become one and fight for the freedom of their motherland. He identified himself as ‘Ram Mohammad Singh Azad’ while in custody, showcasing his belief in unity, negating the anti-colonial sentiments.



Sardar Udham Singh’s bravery and passion to fight for Indian Independence still inspire us. Watch his extraordinary journey on-screen as Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.