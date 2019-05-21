Watch Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' making video

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming outing 'Bharat' is making all the waves ahead of its big screen release on Eid, June 5, 2019. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is high on the buzz word and fans are eagerly waiting to watch this entertainer in theatres.

The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared the making of Bharat video where you can see the effort behind this entertainer. Watch the video here:

The viewers will get to see many different avatars of Sallu Bhai in 'Bharat'. A 20-something Salman to a middle-aged man and probably an elderly Bhai as well. Therefore, the film is an ambitious project both for the director as well as the lead actors.

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh amongst others form the supporting cast.

Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well. The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.