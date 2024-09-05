Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of those outsiders who never spoke about the unfair treatment by the industry people. Aishwarya stood tall and she became the superstar that she is today without any godfather. There was a time when her personal life became the talk of the town after she openly announced her breakup with Salman Khan and alleged physical abuse. It has been claimed by several entertainment portals that Aishwarya was removed from Shah Rukh Khan's Veer Zara without being informed.

On her appearance on a show hosted by Simi Garewal she was questioned about being removed from several films including Yash Raj Films Veer Zara starring Shah Rukh Khan, the actress was still hesitant to speak about it until Simi told her that SRK regretted not taking any stand for her after she being removed from the film.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about being removed from Yash Raj Films Veer Zara starring Shah Rukh Khan without being informed.

Ash said that it's not in her nature to question anyone and if someone intends to talk about what they did to her, she is okay. But Ash even admitted to being hurt by being ousted without being informed.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya have worker in several films like Josh, Mohabbatein, Devdas. The actress was approached to work opposite him in Happy New Year as it would look odd due to Abhishek Bachchan being in the film and she not being cast opposite him.