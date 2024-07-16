Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2767157
NewsEntertainmentMovies
WILD WILD PUNJAB

Wild Wild Punjab: 5 Reasons To Watch Luv Ranjan's Latest Comedy

Discover why you should watch the new comedy film Wild Wild Punjab, as it joins the elite comedy league.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Wild Wild Punjab: 5 Reasons To Watch Luv Ranjan's Latest Comedy Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Directed by Luv Ranjan, known for hits like De De Pyaar De, Pyaar ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Wild Wild Punjab joins his esteemed comedy collection. This Netflix film, presented by Gulshan and Bhushan Kumar, is a Luv Films Production and is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Let’s look into some reasons why Wild Wild Punjab stands out and promises laughs:

1. Ultimate Friendship Goals:

Experience the electrifying bond of friends crashing an ex's wedding, crafting an adventurous and comedic journey. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill's chemistry is heartwarming and delightful.

2. Quirky Dialogues:

Embark on a beautifully portrayed road trip with a purpose, enriched by perfectly timed witty dialogues that guarantee entertainment.

3. Drama Infused with Humour:

Beyond comedy, Wild Wild Punjab delivers heartfelt bromance and unwavering support among friends. It strikes a balance between humour and emotion, creating a wholesome cinematic experience.

4. Outstanding Performances:

The stellar cast including Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj, supported by Rajesh Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Anjum Batra, delivers top-notch performances that elevate the well-crafted narrative.

5. Post-Breakup Redemption:

Witness the transformative power of a breakup, portrayed with both depth and humor. Wild Wild Punjab captures the journey of self-discovery amid breakup aftermaths, sprinkled with moments of levity that make it a truly special film.

 

Don't miss out on Wild Wild Punjab—where comedy meets heart, delivering an unforgettable cinematic ride.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?