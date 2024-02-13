World Radio Day: Sara Ali Khan-Starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan Premieres On THIS Date - Check Full Details

New Delhi: Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' stars Sara Ali Khan and is inspired by real life. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead, and features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles alongside a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' unfolds a fictional narrative centered around an underground radio station, led by a brave young girl, that reshapes the course of India's struggle for independence. Drawing inspiration from the remarkable journey of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, the film honors both well-known and lesser-known heroes, capturing the courage, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement.

This historical thriller-drama is slated for an exclusive premiere. The movie will be presented in Hindi, with dubbed versions available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' stands as the newest addition to the Prime membership.

"At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies that,” said Karan Johar, Dharmatic Entertainment. “Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India’s history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara’s exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary. For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse. Ae Watan Mere Watan pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement. With today being World Radio Day, we couldn’t have found a more auspicious day to reveal that the movie will premiere on March 21. Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a dream in the making and I am excited to embark on this journey with Prime Video and unveil this powerful and inspiring story to the world.”