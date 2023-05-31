Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Clocks 10 Years: Ayan Mukerji Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments

Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani came like a fresh breath of air back in 2013. And, it has already been 10 years since the film hit the theatres. Starring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles, the film had the perfect blend of friendship, relationships, wanderlust, teamed up with amazing music, awesome visuals, and amazingly crafted dialogues. On the special day, director Ayan Mukerji shared a note on Instagram. Ayan declared that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is his "second child and a piece of his heart and soul."

On Wednesday, Ayan Mukerji shared a montage featuring a few clipping and BTS moments. The song Ilahi can be heard playing in the background. In the note, the director said that the making of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gave him one of the "greatest joys of his life and it is a source of great eternal pride". Ayan added that he hasn’t watched he film from beginning to end since the day it was released. He said, "But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie at least once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie!"

Ayan Mukerji also shared a director’s note. It read, “Also sharing a director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago… and it brought back all kinds of memories for me!” Replying to the post, actress Evelyn Sharma, who was part of the film, wrote, “Forever favourite.” Actor Arjit Taneja wrote, "Favourite and the Bestesttt!!".

Kalki Koechlin, to mark the day, revealed that Deepika Padukone always used to “us a dance step we can’t follow.” For Ayan Mukerji, Kalki said, “Ayan Mukerji, will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys.”

Ayan Mukerji’s last film Brahmastra was a blockbuster hit. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan were part of the film.

