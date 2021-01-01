हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold ends marginally lower at Rs 49,678 per 10 gram on New Year's day

Silver also declined Rs 404 to Rs 67,520 per kilogram from Rs 67,924 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Gold ends marginally lower at Rs 49,678 per 10 gram on New Year&#039;s day

New Delhi: Gold was marginally down Rs 20 to Rs 49,678 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,698 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 404 to Rs 67,520 per kilogram from Rs 67,924 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,895 and silver was flat at USD 26.34.

"Gold prices have kept range-bound trading during the week on lack of important economic data and mixed global cues.

"Lower volumes due to holiday weekend may keep bullion trades choppy for the day," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldGold priceGold pricesGold price todayGold futuresMCX
Next
Story

Yearender 2020: Gold enroute to register best annual performance in 10 years; bright outlook for 2021
  • 1,02,86,709Confirmed
  • 1,48,994Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M33S

Expert Committee meeting on Corona Vaccine