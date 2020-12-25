हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold

Amazing! Gold treasure bigger than GDPs of many countries discovered in Turkey: Details here

The total gold deposit weighing as much as 99 tonnes, is said to be worth USD 6 billion or Rs 44,000 crore.

New Delhi: In an amazing find, Turkey's fertilizer manufacturing company Gubertas along with  head of the country's Agricultural Credit Cooperatives Fahrettin Poyraz have discovered a massive gold treasure, state-run news agency Anadolu has confirmed. 

The total gold deposit weighing as much as 99 tonnes, is said to be worth USD 6 billion or Rs 44,000 crore, which could be bigger than and more than the GDP of many countries.

A Worldometer data describes GDP of the following countries in dollar terms:

Maldives: USD 4.87 billion
Liberia: USD 3.29 billion
Bhutan: USD 2.53 billion 
Burundi: USD 3.17 billion
Lesotho: USD 2.58 billion 

The news has led to a massive surge in shares prices of Gubertas, with the company's scrip jumuping upto 10 percent on the Turkish stock exchange Borsa Istanbul. 

As per Anadolu, Poyraz has said that the first extraction of gold from the discovery will take place in two years. The gold treasure was discovered in Central west area of Sogut. 

Internationally, Gold prices rose as investors remained optimistic about U.S. stimulus and the Brexit trade deal kept the dollar`s gains in check. Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,877.77 an ounce. Copper prices were little changed, near their highest levels since 2013, while other industrial metals rose, a Reuters report said.

