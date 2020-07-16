हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold falls by Rs 32 to Rs 49,986 per 10 gram

Gold falls by Rs 32 to Rs 49,986 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 32 to Rs 49,986 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 50,018 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also fell by Rs 124 to Rs 53,810 per kg from Rs 53,934 per kg on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,805 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 19.14 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded down on Thursday on vaccine hopes. However, prices held the ground above USD 1,800 on US-China tensions," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

 

