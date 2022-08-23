NewsBullion
SENSEX TODAY

Gold price today, 23 August 2022: Gold gains Rs 157; silver jumps Rs 364

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,739 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.03 per ounce.

Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 03:46 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Gold price today, 23 August 2022: Gold gains Rs 157; silver jumps Rs 364

New Delhi: Gold rose by Rs 157 to Rs 51,707 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid an increase in international yellow metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,550 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped by Rs 364 to Rs 55,662 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,739 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.03 per ounce.

"Gold prices halted decline on a softer dollar which is still trading near six-week high," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure