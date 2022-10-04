Amid the festive season, gold prices have been going up and the momentum is likely to continue. According to HDFC Securities, gold prices rose by Rs 161 to Rs 50,682 per 10 gram in the national capital Delhi. The surge came amid a rise in prices of the metal in the international market. In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,665.1 per ounce while silver was up at USD 19.36 per ounce.

In Bengaluru, the standard gold (99.5 purity) traded at Rs 51,950 per 10 grams while the gold ornaments were priced at Rs 4780 per ten grams.

In Mumbai, the standard gold (99.5 purity) was priced at Rs 50,185 while the pure gold (99.9 purity) was priced at Rs 50,387.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had surged to Rs 50,521 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also rallied by Rs 1,010 to Rs 58,039 per kg.

In the stock market, Gold prices increased by Rs 205 to Rs 50,399 per 10 gram in futures trade. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 205 or 0.41 per cent at Rs 50,399 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,446 lots. Globally, gold was trading 0.19 per cent higher at USD 1,675.10 per ounce in New York.

(With agency inputs)