Gold prices on September 14, 2020: Yellow metal rises tracking global trends – Check rates here

New Delhi: After a sharp fall in the previous session, Gold and silver prices in India headed for a rise on Monday.

At 11.45 am, gold futures on the MCX for October delivery rose 0.25 percent to Rs 51430 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 51,319 and opening price of Rs 51,599. Silver futures for December delivery traded 0.39 percent higher at Rs 68,190 per kg as against the previous close of Rs 67,928 per kg and opening price of Rs 68,485.

In the international market, Gold prices rose, supported by a weaker dollar amidst expectations of a dovish stand by the US FED in its upcoming monetary policy meeting later this week. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,946.66 per ounce by 0525 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,954.60. Elsewhere, silver gained 0.2% to $26.80 per ounce, platinum jumped 1.3% to $936.74, while palladium fell 0.3% to $2,313.95, a Reuters report added.

On Friday’s close, Gold prices went down by Rs 191 to Rs 52,452 per 10 grams in the national capital amid tepid international trends. The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,643 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also declined Rs 990 to Rs 69,441 per kg, from Rs 70,431 per kg in the previous trade.