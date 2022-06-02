New Delhi: Gold prices were down by Rs 250 on Thursday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,500 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,750. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 280. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,820 as against its previous close of Rs 52,100.

In the international market today, Gold held its ground on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. Treasury yields, after mounting concerns over stubborn inflation worldwide helped prices rebound from their lowest level in two weeks in the previous session. Spot gold was steady at $1,847.49 per ounce, as of 0036 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,851.40., said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 2 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,400

Mumbai : Rs 47,500

Delhi : Rs 47,500

Kolkata : Rs 47,500

Bangalore : Rs 47,500

Hyderabad : Rs 47,500

Kerala : Rs 47,500

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,560

Jaipur : Rs 47,650

Lucknow : Rs 47,650

Patna : Rs 47,550

Chandigarh : Rs 47,650

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,500

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday declined by Rs 353 to Rs 50,509 per 10 grams amid muted global trends along with rupee appreciation. In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,862 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, dipped Rs 123 to Rs 60,834 per kg from Rs 60,957 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)