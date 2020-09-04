Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises tracking global trends – Check rates here

New Delhi: Prices of gold and silver continue to rise on Friday in tandem with gains the global trends.

At 12.10 pm, gold futures on the MCX for October delivery rose 0.18 percent to Rs 50835 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,742 and opening price of Rs 50,865. Silver futures for December delivery traded 0.25 percent higher at Rs 67091 per kg as against the previous close of Rs 66,926 per kg and opening price of Rs 67,102.

The yellow metal had on Thursday plunged Rs 774 to Rs 51,755 per 10 gram in the national capital following decline in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also tumbled Rs 1,908 to Rs 69,176 per kilogram from Rs 71,084 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, Gold prices rose on Friday. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,935.80 per ounce by 0526 GMT. Bullion prices have declined 1.5% so far this week.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,941.30.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.2% to $26.66 per ounce but shed 3% for the week so far. Palladium climbed 1% to $2,309.50. Platinum rose 0.5% to $894.05 but was on track for its worst week since mid-March, down over 4%, a Reuters report added.