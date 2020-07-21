हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold rises by Rs 192, silver zooms Rs 1,832





New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 192 to Rs 50,214 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following rally in international prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,022 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 1,832 to Rs 56,441 per kg from Rs 54,609 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,822 per ounce, while silver traded at USD 20.36 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher on another stimulus hope from the US and European Union (EU)," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said

