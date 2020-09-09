Gold rises by Rs 251, silver jumps Rs 261

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 251 to Rs 52,149 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,898 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 261 to Rs 69,211 per kilogram from Rs 68,950 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,931.60 per ounce and USD 26.70 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The growing number of coronavirus cases and the US-China tensions kept the downside limited, he added.

