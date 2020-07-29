Gold rises by Rs 710 to Rs 53,797 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 710 to Rs 53,797 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 53,087 per 10 gram on Tuesday.

Silver prices also gained Rs 313 to Rs 65,540 per kg from Rs 65,227 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,958.30 per ounce, while silver also depicted muted trend and was quoting at USD 24.27 per ounce.

"Investors and traders are awaiting for further cues from the US Fed, hence gold has witnessed muted trade," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.