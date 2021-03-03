Is cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech pregnant? Her birthday video sparks rumours

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently dropped a video on Instagram wishing his actress wife Hazel Keech a very happy birthday. But soon everyone started speculating if the stunning wifey was preggers?

Well, doting hubby Yuvraj Singh shared Hazel Keech's birthday video:

Several fans including celeb friends such as Abhishek Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sagarika Ghatge, Chris Gayle amongst others wished Hazel Keech on her birthday.

Neither Yuvraj nor Hazel have announced the pregnancy news as yet. However, rumours are rife that the actress is expecting their first one. She has that perfect glow on her face too.

On the work front, Hazel Keech essayed the role of Medea in an English play titled Euripides. It marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan in 2019. Euripedes' Medea is a popular ancient Greek tragedies.

The actress was also seen in Bollywood films like Billa and Bodyguard. She was seen as a participant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. She got married to Yuvraj on November 30, 2016.