हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yuvraj Singh

Is cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech pregnant? Her birthday video sparks rumours

Neither Yuvraj nor Hazel have announced the pregnancy news as yet. However, rumours are rife that the actress is expecting their first one. She has that perfect glow on her face too. 

Is cricketer Yuvraj Singh&#039;s wife Hazel Keech pregnant? Her birthday video sparks rumours

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently dropped a video on Instagram wishing his actress wife Hazel Keech a very happy birthday. But soon everyone started speculating if the stunning wifey was preggers?

Well, doting hubby Yuvraj Singh shared Hazel Keech's birthday video

Several fans including celeb friends such as Abhishek Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sagarika Ghatge, Chris Gayle amongst others wished Hazel Keech on her birthday. 

Neither Yuvraj nor Hazel have announced the pregnancy news as yet. However, rumours are rife that the actress is expecting their first one. She has that perfect glow on her face too. 

On the work front, Hazel Keech essayed the role of Medea in an English play titled Euripides. It marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan in 2019. Euripedes' Medea is a popular ancient Greek tragedies. 

The actress was also seen in Bollywood films like Billa and Bodyguard. She was seen as a participant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. She got married to Yuvraj on November 30, 2016.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yuvraj SinghHazel KeechHazel Keech pregnanthazel keech pregnancy
Next
Story

FIR actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame Kavita Kaushik exposes trolls, shares screenshots of abusive chats

Must Watch

PT8M57S

Lucknow Firing: MP son asked Brother-in-law to open fire at him, probe underway