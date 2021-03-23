हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor teases bold look in a bikini, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter announces first film with Karan Johar!

Shanaya Kapoor has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic. 

Shanaya Kapoor teases bold look in a bikini, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter announces first film with Karan Johar!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's darling daughter Shanaya has taken Instagram by storm. The young and happening Shanaya Kapoor announced her debut film with Dharma Productions and teased it with a bold bikini photoshoot. 

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote: Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri @dcatalent

Maheep Kapoor's daughter donned a stunning printed bikini with an overall throw. 

Several celeb friends and fans have dropped their comments on the picture post and liked it too. 

Shanaya has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic. 

Details of her maiden film as an actress are yet to be revealed. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

 

