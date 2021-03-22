Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to launch Sanjay Kapoor's Shanaya Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to enter the showbiz industry and make her big-screen debut. The young starkid will be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Shanaya announced on social media that she is all set to kickstart shooting for her upcoming films in July this year. The project will be backed by Karan’s Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar too confirmed the report and shared a glamorous collage of Shanaya Kapoor and wrote, "Welcome to the #DCASquad @shanayakapoor! It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July." He also shared a stunning video of the starlet and wrote, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!

Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! pic.twitter.com/u9b6AKwZwQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2021

Details of her debut film have been kept under wraps till now.

Confirming the news, Sanjay Kapoor shared on Instagram, "With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle - My daughter is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with @Dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film! #DCASquad."

Her mother Maheep also posted, “With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle – Shanaya Kapoor is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with @Dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film!”

Sharing the announcement on her Instagram, Shanaya wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned!”

Shanaya is producer Boney Kapoor and veteran actor Anil Kapoor's niece, and first cousin of actors Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor.