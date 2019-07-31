CRPF jawan martryered in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh's Bodli

DANTEWADA: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Bodli in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Wednesday morning.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Roshan Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Nawada. He was a part of 195 battalion of the CRPF.

The blast took place at around 6:15 am on Tuesday, about 700 meters away from the Malewahi CRPF camp near Dantewada-Jagdalpur border. Pressure mechanism was used in the IED bomb, said reports.

The remains of the deceased jawan will be brought to Chhattisgarh's Barsur on Wednesday.