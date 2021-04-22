Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar’s nephew threatens cops when caught without face mask, fined

Raipur: At a time when coronavirus cases are spreading at an alarming pace, there are still many people who are openly flouting the COVID-safety norms set by the Centre and misbehaving with the local policemen trying to ensure its implementation.

In one such instance, the nephew of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar was caught on camera misbehaving with the cops after he was fined for not wearing a mask.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The viral video shows, Mayor Ajaz Dhebar’s nephew Shoaib threatening the local policeman when he was stopped for not wearing a mask as part of the Covid-19 guidelines.

In the video, Shoaib can be seen riding on a scooter with someone behind wearing a mask before being stopped by the cops.

When he was intercepted by the cops on duty, he asked the cops to lower their tone and threatened them. Shoaib was, however, made to pay a fine of Rs 500.

The Raipur mayor later issued a statement on Twitter saying that his nephew has been warned not to commit such behaviour again while asserting the law is equal for all.

“The law is the same for everyone, be it my relative or the Prime Minister. Shoaib Dhebar has been challaned for his mistake. He has been warned not to commit such a mistake again. In these circumstances, the cooperation and respect of our corona warriors is necessary,” the mayor posted on the micro-blogging platform in Hindi.

कानून सबके लिए समान है, चाहे वो मेरा कोई सबंधी हो या प्रधानमंत्री का। शोएब ढेबर द्वारा की गई गलती के लिए उसका चालान काटा गया है और उसे चेतावनी भी दी गई है कि आगे से ऐसी गलती नही होनी चाहिए। इस संकट के हालात में हमारे कोरोना वारियर्स का सहयोग और सम्मान आवश्यक है... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pj1jk8wwTY — Aijaz Dhebar (@AijazDhebar) April 21, 2021

This incident comes at a time when the country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. In the biggest daily increase yet, India reported 2.95 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,023 deaths in the 24 hours.

