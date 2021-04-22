Maharashtra adds over 50,000 new COVID cases daily as new restrictions come into force

Mumbai: The state of Maharashtra has been severely affected by the second wave of coronavirus. With the state adding over 50,000 coronavirus cases daily over the last two weeks, ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had indicated the day before that a new lockdown was imminent. Maharashtra will implement fresh new restrictions on Thursday (April 22) amid the rising COVID-19 caseloads in the state.

The caseload in the state has crossed the 3.96 million mark and 61,343 people have lost their lives to coronavirus till Thursday (April 22). The restrictions were imposed as the COVID-19 case tally will be crossing the 11 lakh mark as projected by the health department. The restrictions will be imposed till Saturday (May 1). The health department said that 80 per cent of the health machinery was already under use and the system will not in a condition to bear the burden.

Know what are the restrictions:

- The restrictions will be imposed from Thursday (April 22) at 8 pm and will stay until Saturday (May 1) at 7 am.

- Only essential services are allowed to travel. Travel for medical reasons and vaccination is permitted. The travelling person will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days once they reach their destination.

- Restrictions have been imposed on the local train travel and stricter curbs have been on inter-district and inter-city travel.

- Marriage ceremony can be taken place only with a maximum of 25 guests and the ceremony has a time limit of two hours. The people found violating the positions will be charged with a fine of Rs. 50,000.

- All government and private offices will work with 15 per cent attendance. The private offices providing essential services or in exempted categories can function.

Maharashtra state health minister Rajesh Tope stated that everything except public transport and essential commodities will be shut down. He added by saying that "Though we are not calling it lockdown, it is a 'break-the-chain' initiative amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. We have been utilising 80-90 per cent of our facilities in health infrastructure, including beds, oxygen, manpower and it can not bear more load... all cabinet ministers insisted on complete lockdown. CM Uddhav Thackeray will announce it soon."

