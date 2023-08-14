19-Year-Old Rajasthani Boy Who Quit His Computer Coaching Due To Lack Of Money, Becomes 'Digital Guru', Now Has A Net Worth Of Rs 215 Crore

New Delhi: Nothing can stop you if you dare to dream big and strive towards it. With Jeta Ram Chaudhary, that is what transpired. Jeta Ram is a native of the Rajasthani city of Barmer. His family did not have a computer when he was growing up, so he had little contact with technology.

Jeta Ram Chaudhary: Early Life And Struggles

The life of Jeta Ram Choudhary is incredibly inspiring. He didn't grow up with the money to buy a computer, but he had a strong work ethic and a thirst for knowledge. He built a business with a net value of Rs 215 crore because of his tenacity. Even though he lacked the means to adequately learn about computers, he never lost hope. (Also Read: A South Indian Who Worked As A Utensils Cleaner Left Home With Only Rs 200 In Hand Is Now The Owner Of A Million-Dollar Firm, Earning In Crores)



Jeta Ram was raised in Barmer, Rajasthan, where his family did not have access to a computer when he was a young boy. He didn't see a computer for the first time till he went to a neighbor's house. Nevertheless, he was determined to succeed in life and create something of himself despite these obstacles.

Father of Jetaram is a conductor of a public transportation vehicle. Due to his aptitude and commitment, he continued to learn and wrote a fresh success tale.

Jeta Ram Chaudhary: Foundation Of ASB Digital Solutions

Even after that, Jetaram persevered and in 2018 founded a business called ASB Digital Solutions. But he found that this successful entrepreneurial journey wasn't simple. He has experienced his fair share of difficulties and obstacles in big companies.

Jeta Ram Chaudhary: What His Company Does?

Digital services like money transfers, Aadhaar KYC withdrawals, bill payments, small ATMs, ticket booking, two-wheeler insurance, eMitra, and many other commonplace tasks are offered by Jetaram's business, ASB Digital Solutions.

Today, Jeta Ram has accomplished his goals. This alone enables us to comprehend his courage and commitment to his objectives, two qualities that are essential for success.