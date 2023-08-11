A South Indian Who Worked As A Utensils Cleaner Left Home With Only Rs 200 In Hand Is Now The Owner Of A Million-Dollar Firm, Earning In Crores

New Delhi: Born into a humble and impoverished family, armed with nothing but a mere 200 rupees and an unwavering determination, he set out on a remarkable journey of resilience and ambition. Starting as a utensil cleaner, with dreams far grander than his circumstances, he defied the odds stacked against him. Today, against all expectations, he stands at the helm of a sprawling business empire, a living testament to the power of sheer grit and unyielding tenacity.

This is the inspiring tale of a man who transformed his life from rags to riches, defying adversity, and rewriting the script of his destiny.

Who Is Prem Ganapathy?

Prem Ganapathy is an Indian businessman and the creator of the restaurant chain Dosa Plaza. There are currently 72 locations for the chain across the UAE, Oman, New Zealand, and India.

Customers can choose from 105 different dosa variants at the eatery. Ganapathy, who was born in a small Tamil Nadu hamlet, launched his company with a little sum of money.

Prem Ganapathy: Early Life And Struggles

Prem Ganapathy was born in the Tamil Nadu region of Thoothukudi, in the village of Nagalapuram. He quit school after completing the tenth grade and travelled to Chennai in search of employment.

He tried to maintain his family by working numerous jobs in Chennai before escaping to Mumbai in 1990. Unfortunately, he encountered several difficulties in his early days in Mumbai.

Ganapathy was poor and illiterate in the local tongue. He was left without employment and stranded. A Tamil family saw him one day and assisted him in finding employment. He eventually found employment doing dishwashing at a bakery.

In order to get money, Ganapathy began working at various bakeries and eateries. After two years, he managed to save some money and made the decision to start his own company.

Prem Ganapathy began selling dosas with a pitiful investment of Rs 1000. In 1997, he leased a storefront and started selling a variety of dosas to the public. He desired to be distinctive and to produce something distinctive.

In 2003, Ganapathy set up shop in a mall in Mumbai's Vashi neighbourhood. There was no turning back after this. Ganapathy put a lot of effort into realising his aspirations, going from having no money to launching his own company.

Prem Ganapathy: Net Worth

And now he turned his Rs 1000 business into Rs over 50 crore and gained popularity as also famed as the Dosa King.