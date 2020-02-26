Airtel introduces new international roaming packs

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a new range of roaming packs for subscribers travelling abroad. The telecom major also introduced new services and features for customers using international roaming packs.

"Airtel has developed new global packs which cover the most travelled countries. This would allow seamless travel across the world with just one pack," the company said in a statement.

One of the new roaming packs is priced at Rs 1,199, and offers 1 GB Data, 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and in the host country and unlimited incoming SMS for 30 days.

The other two packs are priced at Rs 799 and Rs 4,999. The one priced Rs 799 offers 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and host country, unlimited incoming SMS for 30 days and the pack priced Rs 4,999 offers customers 1 GB data per day, unlimited incoming calls, 500 minutes of outgoing calls to India and th host country, and unlimited incoming SMS for 10 days.

Airtel also said that customers on international roaming would be able to track the usage of the pack on a real-time basis.

"Once the IR pack benefits are exhausted by the customer, data services would be barred to protect against any unwanted charges due to over-usage. Customers can take another pack or a top up, on the go through Airtel Thanks app," Airtel said in a statement.