हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Airtel

Airtel to acquire Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers if funds are used for VIL

Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement to buy Vodafone's 4.7 per cent stake in Indus Towers on the condition that the proceeds will be used for investment in Vodafone Idea and clearing dues of the mobile tower company.

Airtel to acquire Vodafone&#039;s 4.7% stake in Indus Towers if funds are used for VIL

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has signed an agreement to buy Vodafone's 4.7 per cent stake in Indus Towers on the condition that the proceeds will be used for investment in Vodafone Idea and clearing dues of the mobile tower company.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) has been unable to pay dues of Indus Towers, and both VIL and promoter Vodafone have proposed a payment plan to clear the outstanding amount by July 15.

In the meantime, VIL has committed to pay the certain minimum amount each month to Indus Towers.

"Bharti Airtel has...Entered into an agreement with Vodafone to buy 4.7% equity interest in Indus Towers on the principal condition that the amount paid shall be inducted by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and simultaneously remitted to Indus Towers to clear VIL's outstanding dues," Airtel said in a statement.

The Sunil Mittal-led firm said the purchase would be at an attractive price representing a significant discount typically available for such large block transactions.

"In addition, Airtel is also protected with a capped price which is lower than the price for the block of Indus shares sold by Vodafone on February 24, 2022. This shall be value accretive to Airtel and protect its existing significant shareholding in Indus Towers. Also Read: Bank of Baroda revises FD rates; check latest fixed deposit rates

"Any such acquisition shall only be done when such proceeds are confirmed to be utilised by Vodafone to infuse as equity into VIL including any regulatory or shareholders' approval being fully obtained," Airtel said. Also Read: Bitcoin helping Russia evade financial sanctions, Putin may legalise crypto

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AirtelVIVILVodafone Idea
Next
Story

Meet Susanne Pulverer, the first woman CEO of IKEA India

Must Watch

PT1M35S

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged for International Help