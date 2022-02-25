Bank of Baroda revises FD rates; check latest fixed deposit rates

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has announced a change in interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs), following the footsteps of several public and private lenders such as SBI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, among others.

The revised Bank of Baroda FD interest rates are effective from February 25. The revised interest rates vary from 2.80% to 5.25% depending on the term of the fixed deposit that can range between seven days to 10 years.

Bank of Baroda FD Interest Rates

For fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, the Bank of Baroda is offering an interest rate of 2.80%. FDs with a term period of 46 days to 180 days will attract an interest rate of 3.7%.

On the other hand, FDs maturing in 181 days to 270 days, investors can receive an interest rate of 4.30%. Moreover, the public sector bank is offering an interest rate of 4.4% on FDs maturing in 271 days or more but less than 1 year.

Investors can now receive return at 5.1% for FD maturing in 1 year and upto three years. The FD is offering one of the best interest rates of 5.25% on FDs maturing in more than 3 years and up to 5 years. Also Read: Sensex, Nifty rebound tracking recovery in global peers

Moreover, the bank will continue offering senior citizens higher interest rates at 0.50% on domestic term deposits. The rates are valid for investment of Rs 2 crore or less. Also Read: Bitcoin helping Russia evade financial sanctions, Putin may legalise crypto

