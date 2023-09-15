trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662570
Bumper Earning Food Business Idea: Invest Rs 1.18 Lakh, Earn Upto Rs 3.84 Lakh Yearly By Starting Tomato Sauce, Tomato Ketchup Manufacturing Business

Tomato Ketchup Manufacturing Business Idea: Tomato sauce business enjoys healthy profit margins due to its widespread popularity and with the right approach, you can achieve substantial earnings.

Written By  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Are you searching for a business venture that thrives in all seasons and remains profitable year-round, you could start a manufacturing business that has high demand from diners. Tomato Ketchup Manufacturing Business is one such venture that has high-demand and much sought after in both rural areas and bustling cities.

Unlike many businesses that fluctuate with seasons, the Tomato Ketchup Business offers stability throughout the year since the demand for this condiment remains constant.


According to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) feasibility report has said that according to the "India Ketch Up, Pizza & Pasta Sauces Market Outlook, 2023" report, Tomato Ketchup market is primarily driven by the growing demand for fast food and increasing number of QSRs across the country. The report states that currently the market for tomato ketchups and sauces is anticipated to reach to more than Rs 2000 crores.

How Much Will Tomato Ketchup Business Cost?

KVIC has broken the Cost of Project into the following

Total Cost of Project : Rs 11.77 lakh

Means Of Finance For Tomato Ketchup Business

Own Contribution: Rs 1.18 lakh

Bank Finance: Rs 6.09 lakh

Working capital Limit: Rs 4.50

KVIC has projected the below mentioned Gross sales from 1st to 5th year

Rs 44 lakh in 1st year

Rs 53.45 lakh in 2nd year

Rs 59.49 lakh in 3rd year 

Rs 65.72 lakh in 4th year

Rs 72.14 lakh in 5th year

The Net profit will be Rs 2.17 lakh in 1st year, Rs 2.62 lakh in 2nd year, Rs 2.71 lakh in 3rd year, Rs 3.27 lakh in 4th year and Rs 3.84 lakh in 5th year.

You can also get finance for the business venture via Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY). 

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)

 

