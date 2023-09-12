Bumper Earning Home Business Idea: Invest A Very Little Money, Earn 35,000 Per Month In Biscuit Making Business

New Delhi: If you are looking to start a small scale business from the comfort of your home and you take a good interest in baking food venture, there is an option for you. Biscuit Making Business is something that can be started on a small scale and from a home kitchen.

Biscuit manufacturing consists of four major processes mixing, forming, baking and packing.

The central government supports people initiating venture in Food Products Sector under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY). You can avail MUDRA loan from banks for Food Product ventures such as papad making, achaar making, jam/jelly making, agricultural produce preservation at rural level, sweet shops, small service food stalls and day to day catering / canteen services, cold chain vehicles, cold storages, ice making units, ice cream making units, biscuit, bread and bun making, etc.

Under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), MUDRA has created products/ schemes. The interventions have been named 'Shishu', 'Kishore' and 'Tarun' to signify the stage of growth / development and funding needs of the beneficiary micro unit / entrepreneur and also provide a reference point for the next phase of graduation / growth to look forward to :

Shishu : covering loans upto Rs 50,000

Kishor : covering loans above Rs 50,000 and upto Rs 5 lakh

Tarun : covering loans above Rs 5 lakh and upto Rs 10 lakh

If you are looking to invest in a small scale biscuit manufacturing business, you will require a total expenditure of Rs 5 lakh. If you can take out Rs 90,000 from your end, you can get finance for the remaining amount via Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY). Under the MUDRA Loan scheme, you will get a term loan of Rs 2.50 lakh and a working capital loan of Rs 1.75 lakh from the bank.

A little larger scale will reqire between 500 to 800 sq ft space, however with little space, if you start the venture from your home, you will save on rental expenses. However, be mindful of the government rules and guidelines that bars you to cook other food in the kitchen where you will have your biscuit making unit.

For commercial kitchen, you will require adequate water and electricity supply and proper drainage system.

As for regulations, permissions and Licenses, you will need NOC from local government. You have to register with the Registrar Of Companies (ROC) as LLP, Private Limited or Limited company, GSTIN, Trade License, FSSAI License, Trade Mark, registration under MSME, and NOC from Pollution Control Board.

As per estimates, you can expect sales of around Rs 20.50 lakh on a thriving small scale biscuit making business. From the net sales, you will be able to reap net profit of Rs 4.75 lakh, thus meaning your monthly income may be around Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)