Dilkhush Kumar: A Bihar Rickshawala Became A Crorepati! Only A 12th Pass, But Employs IIT, IIM Passouts - Mindblowing Story

In the heartlands of Bihar, a tale of unwavering determination and entrepreneurial spirit emerges from the life of Dilkhush Kumar. Hailing from Madhepura, Bihar, Dilkhush Kumar embarked on a journey that would transform his life and touch the lives of many others.

Limited Education, Unlimited Dreams

Limited by formal education, Dilkhush Kumar completed only up to the 12th grade. But his dreams knew no boundaries. Despite facing hardships and societal norms, he aspired to achieve something extraordinary, something that would break the shackles of his humble background.



The Spark of Entrepreneurship

Dilkhush Kumar's entrepreneurial vision took shape when he realized the need for better taxi services in his home state of Bihar. Armed with determination and a desire to create an impact, he ventured into the world of entrepreneurship, laying the foundation for his ambitious startup.

Rodbez - A Unique Startup

In pursuit of his dreams, Dilkhush Kumar founded Rodbez, a pioneering online taxi service company with a distinctive approach. Unlike mainstream taxi companies like Uber and Ola, Rodbez operates as a database company, connecting customers with verified taxi drivers.

Empowering Travelers Beyond Boundaries

Rodbez focuses on facilitating one-way taxi, carpooling, and ride-sharing services for journeys beyond 50 kilometers. This revolutionary concept has enabled travelers to find convenient, cost-effective rides, transforming the way people travel in Bihar.

Facing Rejections, Embracing Resilience

Dilkhush Kumar's journey was not without obstacles. Rejections and setbacks threatened to dampen his spirit. He was turned away when he applied for a security guard position due to his limited formal education. Another job interview required him to identify the iPhone logo, a task he couldn't complete as he had never seen it before. However, he refused to be discouraged, and these challenges only fueled his determination.

Transforming Lives and Inspiring Hope

Today, Rodbez stands tall as a testament to Dilkhush Kumar's indomitable will and relentless efforts. His startup has employed graduates from esteemed institutions like IIT Guwahati and IIM, with young minds contributing to the realization of his dreams.

The Power of Dreams and Perseverance

Dilkhush Kumar's journey from being a rickshaw driver to a successful entrepreneur, providing employment to highly educated professionals, is a source of inspiration for many. It reminds us that true success comes from embracing one's dreams with passion and unwavering perseverance.

A Beacon of Hope

Dilkhush Kumar's story serves as a beacon of hope, encouraging us to believe that no dream is too big when fueled by determination and a vision for change. His journey reminds us that from humble beginnings, one can rise to create a significant impact on society and transform lives for the better. Dilkhush Kumar's resilience, courage, and belief in himself are an inspiration to all who dare to dream big and walk the path less traveled.